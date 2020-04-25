Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Small-Scale Liquefaction market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Small-Scale Liquefaction Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Small-Scale Liquefaction market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global Small-Scale Liquefaction Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Small-Scale Liquefaction market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Small-Scale Liquefaction market.”

One issue faced by the oil and gas industry was the transportation of gas. Eventually, liquefaction of gas became the norm of the industry to reduce its volume and transport it efficiently. Conversion of natural gas from gaseous to liquid form by decreasing its temperature is known as liquefied natural gas (LNG).

The roadways market segment accounted for about 70% of the total market shares and dominated the industry. Roadways account for approximately one-fifth of the GHG emissions which have induced governments to promote the use of natural gas. Several countries have started adopting the usage of SSLNG as a replacement for diesel as the preferred fuel for long-haul trucks due to its low GHG emissions. Countries such as China and the US have already started adopting the usage of natural gas for automobiles on a large scale and the next few years will see a number of countries following this trend which will drive the growth of the market in this segment.

Americas will dominate the small-scale liquefaction industry throughout the forecast period and will also account for about 70% of the total shares of the market by 2023. North America accounts for the majority of the revenue shares in this region wherein, backed by the government, the US is the major revenue contributor. Vendors in the US have also formed associations to spread awareness regarding the industry. Much of this regions growth comes from the transportation sector that includes both the roadways and maritime.

The global Small-Scale Liquefaction market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Small-Scale Liquefaction volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Small-Scale Liquefaction market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Black & Veatch

GE

Linde

Shell

Siemens

Chart Industries

Cryostar

GTI

Wartsila

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Direct Liquefaction

Indirect Liquefaction

Segment by Application

Roadways

Bunkering

Power Industry

Other

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global Small-Scale Liquefaction Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580