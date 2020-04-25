Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Digital Therapeutics market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Digital Therapeutics market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Digital Therapeutics market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Digital Therapeutics market.”

Digital therapeutics refers to health or social care interventions delivered through a smart device to support healthy behaviors and provide therapeutic effects. Digital therapies/programs are cost-effective and have the potential to improve patient engagement and bring a substantial change in patients health. Owing to these advantages, digital therapeutics is increasingly being prescribed to help manage long-term conditions such as diabetes, insomnia, and asthma.

Digital Therapeutics Market growth is driven by the incidence of preventable chronic diseases, rising focus on preventive healthcare, technological advancements, growing need to control healthcare costs, significant increase in venture capital investments, and a number of benefits offered by digital therapeutics, such as their abilities to induce behavioral change, improve drug adherence, patient convenience, and user-friendliness. Furthermore, government initiatives to support the development and adoption of digital therapeutics solutions also provide an impetus to the growth of this market. The relatively untapped Asia-Pacific market and unexplored therapeutic applications have opened an array of opportunities for the growth of the market. However, factors such as lack of awareness and access to digital therapeutics programs in developing countries, patient data privacy concerns, and resistance from traditional healthcare providers may restrain the growth of this market.

The global Digital Therapeutics market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 27.9% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Digital Therapeutics volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Digital Therapeutics market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Proteus Digital Health, Inc.

Omada Health, Inc.

Welldoc, Inc.

Livongo Health

Noom Inc.

Ginger.Io, Inc.

Propeller Health

2morrow Inc.

Canary Health Inc.

Mango Health Inc.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

B2C

B2B

Segment by Application

Preventive

Treatment/Care

