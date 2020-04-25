Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Nano Zinc Oxide market.

Nano zinc oxide is a specialized nanomaterial available in the form of powders or dispersions. It is also known as oxydatum, zinci oxicum, permanent white, ketozinc or oxozinc.

Currently, paints & coatings and cosmetics are the major application segments of the nano zinc oxides market. In addition, the demand for nano zinc oxide has witnessed a significant growth across the globe, due to remarkable physiochemical properties that increase its scope of applications across diverse verticals.

Cosmetics is the most attractive application market for the industry players owing to increased purchase in power in the emerging economies and growth in awareness among the consumers regarding adverse effects of UV rays. Also, the penetration of nano zinc oxide in the cosmetic application is highest due to their exceptional physio-chemical properties.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region in the global nano zinc oxide market. New entrants have focused on expanding their presence in the emerging market especially China, India, ASEAN, and others. In 2017, Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the global nano zinc oxide market, accounting for more than one-third share of the total demand.

The global Nano Zinc Oxide market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Nano Zinc Oxide volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Nano Zinc Oxide market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Advanced Nano Technologies

US Research Nanomaterials

Elementis Specialties

Grillo Zinkoxid GmbH

Hakusuitech

Nanophase Technology

Sigma-Aldrich

Micronisers

Umicore

Weifang Longda Zinc Industry

American Elements

Nano Labs

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

BY viscosity

Pourable

Free flowing powder

By Active

0.5

0.55

655

1

By Ac

Segment by Application

Paints & Coatings

Cosmetics

Household products

Food contact materials

Medical dressings

Textiles

Electronics

Others

