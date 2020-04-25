Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Airborne Intelligence Surveillance & Reconnaissance market.

Airborne intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) is a crucial factor in conducting military and security operations. Defense authorities invest heavily in ISR systems to enhance national security as well as extract data from potential enemies. The airborne ISR systems collect the information from the targeted regions and pass it to the intelligence personnel, who formulate the battle plans or necessary actions. ISR integrates the intelligence process with surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance tasks that assist in improving the situational awareness of the defense forces.

In this age of global terrorism, constant vigilance is necessary to always remain one step of nefarious elements in society. Nations across the world have taken this extremely seriously and are doing all they can to improve their surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities, cuts in defense budgets notwithstanding. Over the next decade or so, nations such as the U.S., China, Russia, and India are expected to modernize or entirely replace their airborne intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance equipment. This is primarily because of their intrinsic defense requirements coupled with the airborne intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance equipment market being flooded with customization options, technological upgrades, and alternative purchase models.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BAE Systems

L-3 Communications

Lockheed Martin

Northrop Grumman

UTC Aerospace Systems

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Unmanned ISR

Manned ISR

Segment by Application

Border Security

Military Intelligence

Surveillance

