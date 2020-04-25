Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Automotive ABS and ESC market.

An anti-lock braking system or anti-skid braking system (ABS) is an automobile safety system that allows the wheels on a motor vehicle to maintain tractive contact with the road surface according to driver inputs while braking, preventing the wheels from locking up (ceasing rotation) and avoiding uncontrolled skidding. It is an automated system that uses the principles of threshold braking and cadence braking which were practiced by skillful drivers with previous generation braking systems. It does this at a much faster rate and with better control than many drivers could manage. Electronic stability control (ESC), also referred to as electronic stability program (ESP) or dynamic stability control (DSC), is a computerized technology that improves a vehicles stability by detecting and reducing loss of traction (skidding).When ESC detects loss of steering control, it automatically applies the brakes to help steer the vehicle where the driver intends to go.

Among other regions, Europe market has the biggest share of global automotive ABS and ESC market, flowed by North America market. But the latter region is projected to see a much higher CAGR during the forecast period.

On the basis of end user, light commercial vehicle is the most important buyer in the global automotive ABS and ESC market. However, the heavy commercial vehicles is expected to see a higher CAGR over the forecast period.

The global Automotive ABS and ESC market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Automotive ABS and ESC volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automotive ABS and ESC market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Autoliv

Contenental

Delphi

Denso

Robert Bosch

TRW

Machino

Haldex

Aisin Seiki

Hitachi

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Three Channel ABS

Four Channel ABS

ESC

Segment by Application

Compact Vehicle

Mid-Sized Vehicle

Premium Vehicle

Luxury Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

