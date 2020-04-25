Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Center Pivot Irrigation Systems market.

Center-pivot irrigation (sometimes called central pivot irrigation), also called water-wheel and circle irrigation, is a method of crop irrigation in which equipment rotates around a pivot and crops are watered with sprinklers. A circular area centered on the pivot is irrigated, often creating a circular pattern in crops when viewed from above (sometimes referred to as crop circles).Most center pivots were initially water-powered, and today most are propelled by electric motors.

The global center pivot irrigation systems market gains demand by the modernizing agriculture technology worldwide. Moreover, rise in population coupled with water scarcity issues and the need for higher yield and better quality crops further leads to market growth. Center pivot irrigation greatly helps reduce water usage thereby enhancing agricultural yield. In addition, owing to its advantages over conventional irrigation systems, center pivot irrigation systems market is expected to witness major growth during the forecast period. However, high initial investment and the continuous requirement of maintenance of such systems restrict the market growth potential. In addition, increased trend from flood irrigation system to center pivot systems and high growth potential in the emerging countries pose lucrative opportunities for market growth.

The global Center Pivot Irrigation Systems market is valued at 1030 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 2840 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 13.6% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Center Pivot Irrigation Systems volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Center Pivot Irrigation Systems market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Lindsay Corporation

Valmont Industries

Incorporated

T-L Irrigation Company

Alkhorayef Group

Reinke Manufacturing

Rainfine (Dalian) Irrigation Company

Bauer GmbH

Roehren- und-Pumpenwork

Grupo Fockink

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Cereals

Oilseeds

Pulses

Other

Segment by Application

Garden

Greenhouse

Farm

Other

