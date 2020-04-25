Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Therapeutic Electrodes market.

Therapeutic electrodes are devices that can provide accurate clinical information with an introduction of medicines through the skin by ionization. Therapeutic electrodes are applied to the body to induce a therapeutic action to provide electric diagnosis of the case. Therapeutic electrodes are used in a wide range of medical indications such as nerve stimulation, cardiac rhythm management, glucose monitoring, and others.

The factors that drive the growth of the global therapeutic electrodes market are rise in public awareness about cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) through governments and non-profit organizations (NPOs) awareness programs & high incidence of hospital-acquired infections worldwide. For instance, as per CDC estimates, about 4% of the population or 1.7 million individuals in the U.S. are affected by hospital-acquired infections annually. However, risks associated with therapeutic electrodes such as allergic reactions and stringent government regulations form the restraints for the market growth. In addition, increased R&D by key players is anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunities to the market.

The Americas is estimated to be the major revenue contributor to the market by 2023. The increasing incidence of CVDs such as arrhythmia and the rising number of partnerships between governments and group purchasing organizations (GPOs) that helps in the distribution of products and accessories across the region, will be major factors fueling market growth in the Americas.

The global Therapeutic Electrodes market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Therapeutic Electrodes volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Therapeutic Electrodes market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Electrosurgical Electrodes

Pacemaker Electrodes

Defibrillator Electrodes

Segment by Application

Clinics

Hospitals

Others

