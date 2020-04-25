Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Magnets and Magnetic Materials market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Magnets and Magnetic Materials market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Magnets and Magnetic Materials market.”

Magnetic material are objects that can be magnetized or naturally hold magnetic properties. According to the ease of magnetization, magnetic materials can be classified into hard and soft. Hard magnetic materials retain their magnetism even in the absence of an applied magnetic field. Hard magnetic materials are difficult to magnetize and demagnetize. On the other hand, soft magnetic materials can be easily magnetized and demagnetized. They lose their magnetism when an external magnetic field is removed.

Environmental concerns, government support & incentives, increasing demand from end use industries, such as demand in automotive industry for electric vehicles, demand in medical devices for body scanners and others are the driving factors for the growth of the magnetic material market. Additionally, rapid industrialization, specifically in emerging economies and demand for alternative power sources, such as water turbine and wind mill are also driving the demand for magnetic material market.

On the other hand, the variation in the price of raw material can be a restraining factor in the growth of the magnetic material market.

The global Magnets and Magnetic Materials market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Magnets and Magnetic Materials volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Magnets and Magnetic Materials market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Hitachi

TDK

Beijing Zhong Ke San Huan

Magnetics

Electron Energy

Ningbo Ketian Magnet

DMEGC

Hoosier Magnetics

JFE Ferrite

Master Magnetics

Molycorp

Ningbo Permanent Magnetics

Ningbo Vastsky Magnetic

Thomas & Skinner

Shin-Etsu Chemical

ThyssenKrupp Electrical Steel

Tridus Magnetics and Assemblies

Vacuumschmelze

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Semi-hard magnet

Soft magnet

Permanent/hard magnet

Segment by Application

Electric motors

Transformers

Generators

Alternators

Others

