Industrial gases are supplied in a range of different cylinders depending on the properties of the gas. Some are delivered at high pressures, while others are offered only at low pressures. Thus, the properties of an industrial gas decide the way in which it is supplied to the customer. For example, gases such as nitrogen, oxygen, hydrogen, and argon can be readily compacted into a cylinder at pressures up to 200 bar.

Metal fabrication covers a wide range of activities from general welding to highly specialized laser welding processes. Companies in this industry require a responsive, flexible, single-source partner that supports the full application and equipment spectrum, combining both traditional and new cutting, welding and coating processes. Industrial gases for metals & metal fabrication play an important role in majority of these processes. They are cost effective and are environment friendly. In addition, they are energy efficient and improve productivity.

This report focuses on Industrial Gases for Metals and Metal Fabrication volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Industrial Gases for Metals and Metal Fabrication market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Air Liquide (France)

Messer (Germany)

Cryotec Anlagenbau (Germany)

Air Products and Chemicals (US)

Airgas (US)

Southern Industrial Gas (Malaysia)

Iwatani Corporation (Japan)

nexAir (US)

Taiyo Nippon Sanso (Japan)

Praxair(US)

The Linde Group (US)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By gas type

Oxygen

Nitrogen

Hydrogen

Carbon dioxide

Acetylene

Others

By function

Primary metal production

Metal fabrication

Segment by Application

Metal industry

Automotive

Rail & shipping

Aerospace & defense

Heavy machinery

Others

