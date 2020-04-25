Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Nanofilms market.

Nano film is a fabrication of quantum dot layers with a built-in gradient of nanoparticle size, composition or density. The unique characteristics of nano films are finding its applications in energy storage devices and design of solar cells. Nano films are generally used for surface modification process in the technological world. Surface modification improves the performance of new and existing products. Techniques used for surface modification process include surface treatments, where the composition of mechanical properties is changed or the deposition of thin films or coatings is altered and a different material is deposited to create a new surface.

Nano films have extensive applications in microelectronics industry, storage industry, solar energy and optics industry. The commercial method of manufacturing nano films is a challenge. Traditional methods of building nanostructured materials cant form nanostructures while more effective methods like langmuir-blodget microchemical method or atomic layer deposition are expensive. The cost-efficient alternative for manufacturing nano films is flying particles method. Nano films are used for photovoltaic applications to enhance transport of electrons and improve internal quantum efficiency and photocurrent.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Nanofilm( US)

Nanofilm Technologies (US)

Nano Foam Technology Private Limited (India)

Nano Therapeutics Pvt. Ltd (India)

Nano Lab India (India)

Cosmo Films Limited (India)

Smart Source Technologies (India)

NanoGram Corporation (US)

MAT-VAC Technology (U.S)

LOT-Oriel (United Kingdom)

Maxtek Technology (Taiwan)

MicroChem (US)

MetaTechnica (US)

Advanced Thin Film (US)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Metal

Plastic

Segment by Application

Storage industry

Solar energy

Optics industry

