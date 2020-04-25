Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Single Packaged HVAC Systems market.

Global Single Packaged HVAC Systems Market Research Report 2019

HVAC systems ensure high air quality in residential and commercial establishments through ventilation and filtration, thereby ensuring thermal balance. HVAC systems make use of pumps, heat exchangers, and fans to control and regulate climatic parameters such as humidity and temperature levels.

Air-cooled single packaged HVAC systems are extensively used in areas with scarce water sources. These systems are cheaper in comparison to water-cooled single packaged HVAC systems because they do not require an additional water-cooled condenser unit. The single packaged HVAC systems market is expected to witness growth in the air-cooled systems segment throughout the estimated period because these systems can utilize open spaces such as parking lots and rooftops.

The non-residential segment includes offices and retail stores, manufacturing and industrial buildings, and healthcare and educational buildings. Single packaged HVAC systems used for commercial purposes are more expensive than the HVAC systems used for residential purposes. A large number of office and industrial buildings highly rely on heating and cooling units, unlike the single-family homes. This in turn, will boost the adoption rate of single packaged HVAC systems in the non-residential segment. This will consequently fuel the growth of the HVAC unit market.

The global Single Packaged HVAC Systems market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Single Packaged HVAC Systems volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Single Packaged HVAC Systems market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

