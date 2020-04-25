Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Hockey Equipment market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Hockey Equipment Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Hockey Equipment market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Hockey Equipment market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Hockey Equipment market.”

Hockey is an outdoor team sport, the equipment for which includes sticks, protective gear, footwear, and others. Different disciplines of hockey are ice hockey, roller hockey, field hockey, and underwater hockey. These disciplines of hockey use different types of equipment, which include ice hockey, roller hockey, field hockey, and underwater hockey. The global popularity of ice and field hockey is currently witnessing a significant growth in the rate of participation.

One trend in the market is growth in participation rate of women in hockey. Field hockey is becoming increasingly popular with more women joining the game every year. In 2017, the US had witnessed a major participation of over 65,000 high school and college women field hockey players. The country has a number of colleges that gives scholarships only to women.

One driver in the market is use of better raw materials resulting in premiumization. The use of high-tech hockey sticks of superior technology is currently in trend. Integran Technologies uses Nanovate, a nanocrystalline metal to manufacture high-tech hockey sticks. This technology helps to avoid the formation of microfractures in the sticks, a pricey problem for amateur and professional players. These hockey sticks are engineered with a thin coating of Nanovate to the lower 24 inches of the sticks to offer a flex for a slap shot. The blade has a foam core construction that gives it a high balance point.

The global Hockey Equipment market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Hockey Equipment volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Hockey Equipment market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BAUER Hockey

CanAm Underwater Hockey Gear

Grays of Cambridge

GRYPHON HOCKEY

SHER-WOOD

TK Hockey Equipment

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Sticks

Protective Gear

Footwear

Others

Segment by Application

Specialty Stores

Department Stores

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Online Retail

Others

