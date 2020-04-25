Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Orthopedic Bracing and Support Systems market.

Bracing and support systems are devices that are used to support and strengthen the muscles and joints. Ligament injuries are most common in sports injuries and due to this bracing and support systems are used to treat knee and ankle sprains.

Bone degeneration disease causes osteoarthritis in bone joints and cartilage, which can cause swelling, stiffness, and severe pain in hips, knees, and hands. As a result, the market is experiencing a high rate of adoption of orthopedic braces and support systems such as ankle brace, wrist brace, elbow brace, back brace, and thumb brace among patients across the globe. Moreover, the osteoarthritis condition in obese people, can also cause extra stress on the joints such as hips and knees as well, which will again, accelerate the sales of orthopedic bracing and support systems in the next few years.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Upper extremity bracing and support systems

Lower bracing and support systems

Spinal bracing and support systems

Segment by Application

Ligament Injury

Preventive Care

Post-operative Rehabilitation

Osteoarthritis

Other Applications

