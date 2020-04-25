Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Angioscope Device market.

Angioscope is an equipment used for visualizing the interior of blood vessels by using a fibre-optic catheter inserted into an artery, composed of a fiberscope, operating part and guiding catheter with or without balloon. It is used for the determination of several diseases such as vascular disease, staging of atherosclerosis and determination of thrombus composition. A special kind of technique called as dye-image angioscopy is used clinically for analysis of thrombus composition, endothelial damage and plaque composition. Another new technique known as fluorescent image angioscopy is used for detailed description of coronary vessels.

Heart diseases such as coronary heart diseases, high blood pressure, cardiac arrest and others have gradually increased which leads to the growth of angioscope device market. Also due to the increasing awareness for heart diseases and its diagnosis, favourable government regulations, commercialization of angioscope devices and aging population with rise in number of life-style diseases are also contributing in the growth of global angioscope device market.

Factors such as absence of reimbursement caused by equipment failure, coping with changing regulations and cost of the angioscope device makes it the major restrain of the angioscope device market depriving of its viability in developing countries regardless of its medical susceptibility.

The global Angioscope Device market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Angioscope Device volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Angioscope Device market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Abbott Vascular (Abbott Laboratories)

Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation

Royal Philips Electronics

GE Healthcare

Medtronic

Cordis Corporation

Shimadzu Corporation

Siemens Healthcare

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Non Occlusion Angioscope

Occlusion Angioscope

Segment by Application

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Academic and Research Institutes

