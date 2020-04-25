Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Cardamom Oleoresin market.

Cardamom oleoresin is a flavor extract obtained from the seeds of cardamom fruit, just before its ripening stage. The oleoresin is obtained through extraction with the help of a solvent. Cardamom oleoresin is a yellow colored liquid having a sweet & spicy fragrance. It is primarily used in food preparations as a food condiment, or as a spice which is added to enhance the flavor of a dish. It is also known to have medicinal properties and is listed in the British Herbal Pharmacopoeia, as a specific for dyspepsia and flatulence.

On the backdrop of rising consumer awareness about the use of natural/ herbal products, the global Cardamom Oleoresin market is anticipated to grow at a substantial rate. The primary driver which is promoting the Cardamom Oleoresin market is that it is a natural and effective flavor enhancer, which is efficient and preferable for use, than its equivalent spice available in the market. Its warming fragrance and its natural properties for the treatment of heartburn, digestive system, cough, dyspepsia, etc. collectively adds to its market drivers, in turn resulting in natural fragrance and medicine. The Cardamom Oleoresin market is also seen to be flourishing on the backdrop of certain other uses in laxative, carminative and stomachic preparations, making it a good diuretic, stimulant, anti- spasmodic and anti- septic.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Lionel Hitchen USA

Venkatramna Industries

Plant Lipids

Rafbrix Private

A.G.Industries

Synthite Industries

Kancor Ingredients

Botanic Health Care

Universal Oleoresins

Manohar Botanical Extracts

IndoVedic Nutrients

AOS Products Private

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Organic

Conventional

Segment by Application

Food & Beverages

Medicinal And Cosmetics

Others

