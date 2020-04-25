Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Chickweed market.

Chickweed is an annual weed which is native mostly to Europe and few parts of North America. The chickweed plant (Stellaria media) prefers to grow in low-temperature season. The plant is consumed in whole as a leafy vegetable and also used in animal feeds mainly in poultry sector from which it has gained its name. The newer application involves supplements, oil, tea, and extracts which are anticipated to fuel the growth of the chickweed market over the forecast period. Chickweed contains herbal flavonoids and important elements which helps the human body to reduce effects of a number of ailments and lose weight. The chickweed oil is used largely in skincare products to gain a cooling effect and improves the condition of the damaged regions. The chickweed tea is one of the most trending products which is consumed for its soothing effect and weight loss effect. The chickweed market is expected to be dominated by Europe owing to its traditional market and presence of large consumer base for natural medicine and supplements. The chickweed tea segment is anticipated to dominate the global chickweed market over the forecast period.

The chickweed market is expected to be driven by the the global trend for increased usage of natural alternative over synthetic remedial source in OTC pharmaceutical and dietary supplement sector. The increasing application fueled by new scientific studies and techniques is expected to boost the growth of the chickweed market over the forecast period.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Buddha Teas

Etsy

Bay Berry Bliss

Wild Carrot Herbals

Chagrin Valley Soap & Salve

LocalHarvest

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Tincture

Tea

Oil

Salve

Others

Segment by Application

Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetics And Personal Care

Dietary Supplement

Animal Feed

