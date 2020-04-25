Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Cosmetic Procedures market.

According to Persistence Market Research, the global cosmetic procedures market is anticipated to witness significant market valuation and a robust growth rate during the period of assessment 2017-2025.This growth is pushed by the rising trend of medical tourism, higher adoption of cosmetic procedures especially in the emerging economies and rising prevalence of skin disorders that offer lucrative opportunities to adopt various laser surgical treatments. Moreover, innovations in the medical field are growing, new technological developments have changed the face of the industry, with more people relying on advanced procedures to treat disorders. This has accelerated the image of various cosmetic procedures in the minds of people which in turn has driven the growth of the global cosmetic procedures market.

The growing hyaluronic acid and botulinum toxin categories in the injectables sub-segment are major growth propellers of this sub-segment. Facial rejuvenation sub-segment is pushed due to growing non-surgical skin tightening, chemical peel, photorejuvenation and laser skin resurfacing sub-categories during the forecast period 2017-2025.

This report focuses on Cosmetic Procedures volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Cosmetic Procedures market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Allergan

Johnson & Johnson Services

GC Aesthetics

Sientra

Polytech Health & Aesthetics

HansBiomed

A Nestle

Fosun Pharma

Merz Pharma

Cutera

Anika Therapeutics

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International

Syneron Medical

Hologic

Suneva Medical

Blue Plastic Surgery

Australia Cosmetic Clinics

Salmon Creek Plastic Surgery

The Plastic Surgery Clinic

Cosmetic Surgery

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Surgical Procedures

Non-Surgical Procedures

Segment by Application

Hospitals

Office-Based Facilities

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

