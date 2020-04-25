Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Gourmet Salt market.

Gourmet salt is crystallized from current bodies of seawater, either by open-air solar evaporation or by quick vacuum evaporation process. Gourmet salts are used in cuisines that demand extravagance and appeal; gourmet cooks use these salts as seasoning and dressing. They are used as enhancers of texture, appeal, and taste, as against simple blending with food, giving an everyday-flavor. These salts have a better solubility, exotic flavor, moisture, and higher mineral content. They are used in cooking and food preservation.

The rising number of gourmet restaurants will be one of the major factors that will have a positive impact on the growth of the market. Popular global gourmet restaurants provide authentic cuisines from different parts of the world such as Japan, Mexico, and France. Moreover, the extensive use of gourmet salts by chefs has increased the popularity of gourmet salts across the world. Dishes such as handmade orecchiette, caputi pasta, braid pasta, Tartufo ice-cream, laksa, rendangs, tuna tataki, baked unagi, and vegetable sukiyaki are prepared with the gourmet salts. Additionally, gourmet salts are also sprinkled over latte and ice creams.

EMEA is expected to be the major revenue contributor to the gourmet salt market throughout the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing usage of gourmet salts in traditional European cuisines and the availability of different varieties, will drive the growth of the market in this region.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Cargill

SAN FRANSISCO SALT COMPANY

Saltworks

Morton Salt

Devonshire Gourmet salts

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Fleur De Sel

Sel Gris

Himalayan Salt

Flake Salt

Specialty Salt

Segment by Application

Bakery & Confectionery

Meat & Poultry Products

Seafood Products

Sauces & Savory

