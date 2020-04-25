Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Chlorinated Polyethylene market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Chlorinated Polyethylene Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Chlorinated Polyethylene market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global Chlorinated Polyethylene Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Chlorinated Polyethylene market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Chlorinated Polyethylene market.”

Chlorinated polyethylene (PE-C) is an inexpensive variation of polyethylene having a chlorine content from 34 to 44%. It is used in blends with polyvinyl chloride (PVC) because the soft, rubbery chlorinated polyethylene is embedded in the PVC matrix, thereby increasing the impact resistance. In addition, it also increases the weather resistance. Furthermore, it is used for softening PVC foils, without risking plasticizer migration. Chlorinated polyethylene can be crosslinked peroxidically to form an elastomer which is used in cable and rubber industry. When chlorinated polyethylene is added to other polyolefins, it reduces the flammability. Chlorinated polyethylene is sometimes used in power cords as an outer jacket.

The Asia-Pacific region led the global chlorinated polyethylene market due to the increasing demand for chlorinated polyethylene from various end-use industries, such as building & construction, wires & cables, and automobiles, among others. Growth in the Asia-Pacific chlorinated polyethylene market can also be attributed to the fact that China is the world leader in the production as well consumption of chlorinated polyethylene, followed by India.

The global Chlorinated Polyethylene market is valued at 460 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 840 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Chlorinated Polyethylene volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Chlorinated Polyethylene market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Weifang Yaxing Chemical Co., Ltd.

Novista Group Co., Ltd.

Showa Denko K.K.

S&E Specialty Polymers

Shandong Xuye New Materials Co., Ltd.

Shandong Xiansheng Plastic Industry Co., Ltd.

Shandong Gaoxin Chemical Co., Ltd.

Hangzhou Keli Chemical Co., Ltd.

Sundow Polymers Co., Ltd.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

CPE 135A

CPE 135B

Others

Segment by Application

Impact Modifier

Wire & Cable Jacketing

Hose & Tubing

Ignition Resistant Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (IR ABS)

Adhesives

Magnetics

Others

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global Chlorinated Polyethylene Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580