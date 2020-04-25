Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Noise Detection and Monitoring market.

Noise detection and monitoring products include noise dosimeters, noise monitors, and sound meters, which are used to measure and monitor excessive noise to control the noise levels. Noise is one of the most common occupational hazards, and exposure to high noise level can create psychological stress, reduce productivity, and cause hearing disabilities. Noise monitoring consists of real-time data transmission and dynamic noise maps, which store and transmit the noise levels of each location under observation to a central location.

Operations at the manufacturing industries create loud noise due to vibrations from fans, vibrating panels, rotors, stators, turbulent fluid flow, impact processes, electrical machines, and internal combustion engines. Additionally, processes such as crushing, riveting, shake-out (foundries), punch presses, drilling, plasma jets, cutting torches, and sandblasting also produce harmful noise levels. To counter this, regular noise level inspections along with the adoption of hearing protection equipment is necessary, which demand the need for monitoring and measurement equipment.

The global Noise Detection and Monitoring market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Noise Detection and Monitoring volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Noise Detection and Monitoring market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

3M

Casella

Honeywell

ACOEM Group

Bruel & KjÃƒ¦r

Cirrus Research

EXAIR

FLIR Systems

KIMO

Larson Davis

NTi Audio

PCE Instruments

Pulsar Instruments

Svantek

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By connection type

Wi-Fi

Cellular

Ethernet

USB Cable

By solution

Hardware

Software

Service

Segment by Application

Hospitals

Residential Areas

Noise Monitoring of Road Traffic

Railways

Industries

Construction Sites

Recreational Areas

Airport

Others

