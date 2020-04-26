The global tissue diagnostics market is growing significantly due to increasing prevalence of cancer, and technological advancements in tissue diagnostics. Massive unexplored tissue diagnostics market in emerging economies and lack of efficient diagnostic procedures are creating ample opportunities for the global tissue diagnostics market to grow at a considerable rate in the coming years. The advanced research and development facilities and increasing investment by large pharmaceutical companies in small tissue diagnostics companies are propelling the demand for cost effective and efficient tissue diagnostics instruments.

The global tissue diagnostics market is categorized on the basis of product type, technology, application, and end-user. Based on product type, the tissue diagnostics market can be categorized as instruments and consumables. On the basis of technology, the tissue diagnostics market is categorized as digital pathology and workflow management, in situ hybridization, immunohistochemistry, and special staining. The immunohistochemistry segment leads the global tissue diagnostics market in terms of market size.

On the basis of application, the tissue diagnostics market is categorized as non-small cell carcinoma, lymphoma, breast cancer, prostate cancer, gastric cancer, and others. Breast cancer segment leads the tissue diagnostics market. The segment is also expected to grow at the fastest rate in the coming years due to increasing prevalence of breast cancer and rising awareness for breast cancer. Based on end-user, the tissue diagnostics market is categorized as research laboratories, pharmaceutical companies, hospitals, contract research organizations, and others. The hospitals category leads the tissue diagnostics market; whereas, the research laboratories are expected to grow at the fastest rate in the coming years.

Geographically, North America will be leading the global tissue diagnostics market in the coming years due to high prevalence of cancer cases, high healthcare expenditure, and presence of a large number of hospitals and pharmaceutical companies. Additionally, the legislative reform of Affordable Care Act in the U.S. is also expected to drive the North American market in the coming years.