Hemodialysis is a life-saving intervention for patients with end-stage renal disease (ESRD). Patients with renal disease are affected by progressive loss in the liver functioning. It eventually becomes necessary for the patient to opt for dialysis treatment to sustain healthy life. ESRD is generally the end stage of chronic kidney disease (CKD), which has high prevalence worldwide. Hemodialysis is an alternative for numerous vital functions of kidneys. The dialysis machine itself is termed to be as an artificial kidney. It is generally used for removal of excess content of water and waste products or impurities from kidneys to filter patients blood when kidneys are damaged or dysfunctional. The dialysis machine brings about filtration of blood using a dialyzer, while removal of the blood (containing impurities or waste products) and returning of the filtered blood to the patient is brought about by surgical vascular access.

The rising popularity for antimicrobial-coated dialysis catheters is one of the major factors that will have a positive impact on the growth of this market. Hemodialysis patients are highly vulnerable to infections due to their weak immune system, frequent hospitalization, and the frequent use of catheters or needles to access the bloodstream. This encourages vendors to develop several antimicrobial catheters that can reduce the risk of infection and prevent thrombosis.

The global Hemodialysis Catheters market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Hemodialysis Catheters volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Hemodialysis Catheters market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

AngioDynamics

C.R. Bard

Fresenius Medical Care

Medical Components

Medtronic

Argon Medical Devices

Cook Medical

Foshan Special Medical

Navilyst Medical

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Long-Term Hemodialysis Catheters

Short-Term Hemodialysis Catheters

Segment by Application

Home Dialysis

In-Center Dialysis

