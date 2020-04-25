Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Tidal Energy market.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Tidal energy is a form of hydropower generation, which converts the energy from tides into electricity. A typical tidal power plant is run by an underwater turbine that rotates and converts mechanical power to electrical power. The electrical power thus produced is sent to the shore with the help of a generator. The commercial deployment of tidal power projects is in its nascent stage, although it has the potential for future power generation.

World over, the massive interest in harvesting wave and tidal energy stems from the need for leveraging the limitless potential of ocean in meeting the rising demand for sustainable energy. The notable demand for next-generation technologies for harnessing renewable sources of energy at scale is a notable factor boosting the market. Advances in wave energy converter technologies has enabled market players to better realize the potential of tidal energy sources.

Sizeable investment being made by governments and private players in finding alternative sources of clean energy is imparting a notable momentum for the rapid expansion of market. A growing number of companies are collaborating and working in concert to reduce the high initial cost of investment by aiming at bringing down tariff rates. To this end, industry players are embarking on strategies to set commercial deployment of projects for developing wave and tidal energies. The trend is expected to gather steam over the years and will help in propelling the growth of the tidal energy market.

The global Tidal Energy market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Tidal Energy volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Tidal Energy market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BioPower Systems

Blue Energy Canada

OpenHydro Group

Pluse Tidal

Verdant Power

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Tidal Stream Generator

Pendulum Device

Oscillating Water Columns

Barrage

Others

Segment by Application

Commercial

Industrial

Residential

