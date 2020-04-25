Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Tabular Alumina market.

Tabular alumina has thermal shock resistance and high thermal volume stability, owing to its low open porosity, explicit microstructure and large crystals with locked spherical pores, entrapped on re-crystallization throughout rapid sintering. It has high mechanical strength, high refractoriness, high chemical purity, abrasion resistance, and high corrosion resistance. Approximately, for more than 70 years, tabular alumina has been used in high-performance refractory materials for various applications such as foundry, steel, ceramics, and oil and gas.

One trend in the market is increasing demand from oil and gas industry. Tabular alumina is increasingly being used in the oil and gas industry due to critical and high-temperature applications. High mechanical strength, thermal shock resistance, low porosity, smooth surface, and ability to resist a temperature of +1,900C have increased the demand for tabular alumina in oil and gas applications.

One driver in the market is increasing application in refractories. Tabular alumina is used in several high-temperature applications. Owing to its unique microstructure and high purity, tabular alumina offers significant advantages over other high alumina aggregates, which are used in the formulation of shaped and unshaped refractories. Tabular alumina showcases high chemical resistance to acidic and basic corrosive media and provides high abrasion resistance to the product. High purity T60/64 grade tabular alumina offers high thermomechanical properties to refractory products.

This report focuses on Tabular Alumina volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Tabular Alumina market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Almatis

AluChem

Lianyungang Zhong Ao Aluminium

Zibo Biz-Harmony

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Coarse Tabular Alumina

Fine Tabular Alumina

Segment by Application

Refractories

Ceramic Rollers

Filters in Aluminium Industry

