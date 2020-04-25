Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Polyol Sweeteners market.

Polyol Sweetener are organic compounds, typically derived from sugars. They are white, water-soluble solids that can occur naturally or be produced industrially from sugars. They are used widely in the food industry as thickeners and sweeteners. In commercial foodstuffs, sugar alcohols are commonly used in place of table sugar (sucrose), often in combination with high intensity artificial sweeteners to counter the low sweetness.

On the basis of type, the sorbitol segment accounted for the highest market share in 2016. It is primarily used as a sweetener, humectant, flavoring agent, and diuretic dehydrating agent for various applications such as food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics & personal care products. It provides dietary energy and around 60% sweetness as against sugar. Sorbitol is also found naturally in several stone fruits and berries from trees of the genus, Sorbus. It acts as a sugar substitute or food additive that imitates regular sugar in taste.

The polyol sweeteners market in Europe accounted for the largest share, whereas the market in Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The major driver for the growth of this market in the Asia-Pacific region is rise in awareness regarding functionalities & applications of polyol sweeteners.

The global Polyol Sweeteners market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Polyol Sweeteners volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Polyol Sweeteners market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

