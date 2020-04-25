Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Offshore Wind Energy market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Offshore Wind Energy Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Offshore Wind Energy market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Offshore Wind Energy market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Offshore Wind Energy market.”

Offshore wind energy, also called as offshore wind power, is the utilization of wind farms constructed off the shore or on the continental shelf to harvest wind energy for electricity generation.

The global market is witnessing a significant growth due to rising energy demand coupled with increasing share of renewables in the power generation mix, energy efficiency mandates demanding carbon emission reduction, and government incentives supporting renewable energy deployment.

The increasing use of renewable energy for power generation mix continues to have a positive impact on the global offshore wind energy market. Today, the offshore wind energy sector has evolved to generate electricity, with the help of wind turbines taking off a significant load from conventional sources of energy.

Europe accounted for more than 90% share of the total revenue in 2017, followed by Asia-Pacific. The developing countries in Asia-Pacific are anticipated to register steady growth rate, owing to increase in growth of the overall economy.

The global Offshore Wind Energy market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Offshore Wind Energy volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Offshore Wind Energy market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Siemens

MHI Vestas

ABB

General Electric

EEW Group

A2Sea

Nexans

Adwen Offshore

Statoil

Orsted

Senvion

Sinovel

Petrofac

Vestas Wind Systems

Goldwind Science and Technology

Gamesa Corporacion Technologica

Dong Energy

Suzlon

Nordex

China Ming Yang Wind Power

Alstom Energy

Areva Wind

Clipper Wind Power

Doosan Heavy Industries

Construction

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Capacity

Upto 1 MW

1-3 MW

3-5 MW

5 MW and Above

By Fundation

Mono Pile

Jacket

Tripod

Floating

Segment by Application

Shallow Water

Transitional Water

Deep Water

