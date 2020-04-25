Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Muscle Relaxant Drugs market.

Muscle spasticity is caused by damage to the spinal cord or brain. Nerves in the brain and spinal cord help relax the muscles during the idle state. Conditions that affect the brain or spinal cord such as multiple sclerosis, cerebral palsy, and stroke can interfere with normal muscle relaxation, leading to involuntary muscle spasms. This will impair the ability to walk, work, sleep, or just function normally. The muscles can also become excessively tense and develop overactive or overresponsive reflexes. Severe cases can lead to deep disability, including an inability to straighten out joints. Muscle relaxant drugs are primarily used in conjunction with general anesthetics to achieve muscle relaxation during surgical interventions.

Old age is associated with the loss of fibrous tissue, and reduced vascular and glandular network in the layers of skin. In the elderly population, the appearance and characteristics of the skin gets altered, leading to wrinkles, appearance of frown lines, dryness, pigmentary alteration, and sagging of the skin. Muscle relaxant-based procedures help in reducing skin aging, thus giving younger look to a person by revitalizing and tightening the skin.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Pfizer

Allergan

Ipsen Group

Teva Pharmaceuticals

Novartis

Johnson & Johnson

Takeda Pharmaceutical

Sun Pharmaceutical

Merz Pharma

Mylan

Fresenius Kabi

Endo International

Par Sterile Products

Acorda Therapeutics

SteriMax Inc

Emcure Pharmaceuticals

Upsher-Smith Laboratories

Orient Pharma

Daewoong Pharmaceutical

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Skeletal Muscle Relaxant Drugs

Facial Muscle Relaxant Drugs

Segment by Application

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Others

