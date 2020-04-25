Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Pipes market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Pipes Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Pipes market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global Pipes Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Pipes market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Pipes market.”

Competitive pipes are manufactured using several materials out of which steel is the most preferred, owing to its inherent properties such as tensile strength, compressive strength, durability, and anti-rust properties.A rapidly increasing demand for steel pipes from end-use industries such as the oil & gas industry especially for applications such as exploration, drilling, and transportation is expected to bolster market growth to a great extent. The other segments by material type namely copper, concrete, aluminum, ductile iron.

While the other segments are nowhere close to steel in terms of market share and volume consumption, concrete stands out next in line to steel as the preferred material for the manufacturing of competitive pipes. The concrete segment in the global competitive pipes market is anticipated to witness steady revenue growth throughout the forecast period.Revenue growth of the concrete segment can be attributed to rising demand from the water and waste water management system. Increasing government investments for infrastructure development is another factor that is anticipated to drive the demand for concrete pipes during the forecast period.

The global Pipes market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Pipes volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Pipes market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Tenaris

Vallourec

Welspun

Georg Fischer

GERDAU

JFE Holdings

ThyssenKrupp

Novolipetsk Steel

ArcelorMittal

Tata Steel

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation(NSSMC)

Pohang Iron and Steel

JSW Steel

Atkore International

China Steel

Advanced Drainage System

Essar Steel

Contech Engineered Solutions

Can Clay

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Steel

Copper

Concrete

Aluminum

Ductile Iron

Clay

Segment by Application

Building And Construction

Oil And Gas

Water Use And Withdrawal

Agriculture

Chemicals

Electrical And Telecommunications

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global Pipes Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580