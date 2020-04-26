Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Boiler Water Treatment Chemicals market.

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Boiler Water Treatment Chemicals market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Boiler Water Treatment Chemicals market.”

The efficiency of the boiler majorly depends on the feedwater used. Untreated water, such as water from rivers, municipality bores and taps can cause severe damage to the boiler. Hence, its critical to completely remove, or chemically modify the various substances present in untreated water. This is an important step in all chemical process which will avoid any potential damage to the boiler. The chemicals used in treating the feedwater are called the boiler water treatment chemicals.

Based on type, the corrosion inhibitors segment is projected to lead the boiler water treatment chemicals market, in terms of volume, during the forecast period. This segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR, in terms of volume, between 2018 and 2023.

Based on end-use industry, the power segment is projected to lead the boiler water treatment chemicals market, in terms of volume, during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to rapid urbanization and continuously growing population across the globe.

The global Boiler Water Treatment Chemicals market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Boiler Water Treatment Chemicals volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Boiler Water Treatment Chemicals market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Ecolab

Suez

Kemira

Kurita Water Industries

Solenis

Arkema

BASF

Chemtreat

Thermax

Veolia Water Technologies

Accepta Water Treatment

Aries Chemical

Akzo Nobel

Buckman Laboratories

BWA Water Additives UK

Chemfax Products

Chemtex Speciality

Dowdupont

Eastman

Feedwater

Guardian Chemicals

Henkel

Ion Exchange

Lenntech

Vasu Chemicals

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Corrosion Inhibitors

Scale Inhibitors

Oxygen Scavengers

Others

Segment by Application

Power

Oil & Gas

Chemical & Petrochemical

Food & Beverage

Pulp & Paper

Others

