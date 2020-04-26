Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Medical Imaging Informatics market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Medical Imaging Informatics Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Medical Imaging Informatics market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

"The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior.

Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Medical Imaging Informatics market."

Medical imaging informatics, also referred as imaging informatics and radiology informatics, are used to exchange and transfer medical images throughout the healthcare systems.

The key players in the Global medical imaging informatics market are employing novel concepts and ideas to offer innovative medical imaging informatics products and have adopted product launch and agreement as the key developmental strategy to keep pace with the changes in demands for end users.

North America and Europe together accounted around three-fourth share of overall market in 2015, and is expected to maintain this lead throughout the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is projected to grow fastest, registering a CAGR of 7.7%, owing to the rise in number of diagnostic imaging procedures due to high prevalence of chronic diseases and growth in geriatric population. Moreover, increase in R&D investments in the region and improving healthcare infrastructure are expected to support the growth of the medical imaging informatics market.

The global Medical Imaging Informatics market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Medical Imaging Informatics volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Medical Imaging Informatics market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

General Electric Company

Siemens

Agfa-Gevaert

Carestream Health

McKesson Corporation

Dell

Mach7 Technologies

Esaote

Intuitive Imaging Informatics

Lexmark

Onex Corporation

Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Component

Software

Hardware

Services

By Deployment Mode

Web-Based

On-Premise

Cloud-Based

By type

Digital Radiography

Ultrasound

MRI

CT

Nuclear Imaging

Mammography

Segment by Application

Hospital

Ambulatory Healthcare Settings

Diagnostics and Imaging Centers

