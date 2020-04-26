Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Sports Bicycle market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Sports Bicycle Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Sports Bicycle market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Sports Bicycle market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Sports Bicycle market.”

Bicycles that are made to be fast and easy to handle on mountainous, rocky terrains as well as on smooth surfaces such as roads are called sports bicycles. These bicycles are equipped with multiple gear and advanced break systems to help riders enhance their performance and experience while riding.

During 2017, the adults sports bicycle segment led the end- user segment in the global sports bicycle market. Factors like government initiatives to encourage cycling, people engaging in recreational cycling, road cycling, and mountain biking drives the growth of the segment. Moreover, the rise in participation and development of products specific for women also propels the growth of the segment globally.

Mountain bicycles led the product type segment in the global sports bicycle market in 2017 and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. The major contributing factors for the rise in demand is the increasing disposable incomes, and increased spending on recreational and leisure increases the demand for these bicycles and propels the growth of the market.

The global Sports Bicycle market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Sports Bicycle volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Sports Bicycle market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Scott

Jamis

Kestrel

Schwinn

GIANT Bicycle

Trek Bicycle

Hero Cycles

K2 Sports

Jenson USA

GT Bicycles

Atlas Cycles

Bianchi Bicycle

Raleigh Bicycles

Redline Bicycles

Seven Cycles

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Mountain Bicycles

Cyclo-Cross Bicycles

Road Racing Bicycles

Track Racing Bicycles

Segment by Application

Kids

Adults

