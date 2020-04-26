Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Connected Rail market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Connected Rail Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Connected Rail market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Connected Rail market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Connected Rail market.”

The report segments the market for connected rail based on rail services type. The connected rail, based on rail services type has been segmented into passenger mobility & services, passenger information system, train tracking & monitoring solutions, automated fare collection system, IP video surveillance, predictive maintenance and among the others. Further connected rail segmented into by rolling stock, the segment includes diesel locomotive, electric locomotive, DMU, EMU, light rail/tram car, subway/metro vehicle, passenger coach and freight wagon. The connected rail again segmented by connected safety & signaling system, includes positive train control, communication/computer based train control and automatic/integrated train control. By region (Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and ROW), as these are emerging technology market which will propel the overall growth of this market. Nevertheless, few technologies are already taking place in the market, as it is already a growing market, which shows a decent compound annual growth rate during the forecast period.

The global Connected Rail market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Connected Rail volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Connected Rail market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Passenger Mobility and Services

Passenger Information System

Train Tracking & Monitoring Solutions

Automated Fare Collection System

IP Video Surveillance

Predictive Maintenance

Others

Segment by Application

Diesel Locomotive

Electric Locomotive

DMU

EMU

Light Rail/Tram Car

Subway/Metro Vehicle

Passenger Coach

Freight Wagon

