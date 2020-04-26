Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Self-monitoring Blood Glucose Devices market.

Self-monitoring of blood glucose (SMBG) is an important component of modern therapy for diabetes mellitus. SMBG has been recommended for people with diabetes and their health care professionals in order to achieve a specific level of glycemic control and to prevent hypoglycemia. The goal of SMBG is to collect detailed information about blood glucose levels at many time points to enable maintenance of a more constant glucose level by more precise regimens. It can be used to aid in the adjustment of a therapeutic regimen in response to blood glucose values and to help individuals adjust their dietary intake, physical activity, and insulin doses to improve glycemic control on a day-to-day basis.

The classification of self-monitoring blood glucose (SMBG) devices includes strips, glucose meter and lancet. The revenue proportion of strips in 2017 is about 85.08%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2013 to 2017.

Self-monitoring blood glucose (SMBG) devices is widely sold in public hospital, private hospital, clinics and pharmacy shops. The most proportion of self-monitoring blood glucose (SMBG) devices is sold in pharmacy shops, and the proportion in 2017is about 50.02%.

Central Thailand is the largest sales place, with a sales market share nearly 45.92% in 2017. Following Central Thailand, Northern Thailand is the second largest sales place with the market share of 24.97%.

The global Self-monitoring Blood Glucose Devices market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Self-monitoring Blood Glucose Devices volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Self-monitoring Blood Glucose Devices market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Strips

Glucose Meter

Lancet

Other

Segment by Application

Public Hospital

Private Hospital

Clinics

Pharmacy Shops

