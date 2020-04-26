Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Nail Care Products market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Nail Care Products market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

"The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Nail Care Products market.”

Nail care is one of the most essential parts of female fashion. Approximately 92% of females use nails care products in the world. It is believed that women aged 55 and above are the major consumers of nail care services across the globe.

With the growing concerns for healthy nails, the customers are encouraged to use non-toxic and natural solutions to prevent their nails from harsh chemicals used in nail polishes. Consequently, companies including Karma Organic Spa, Essie, and ZOYA are offering nail polishes free from toxic chemicals including toluene, formaldehyde, and dibutyl phthalate (DBP). The usage of these chemicals could lead to serious health concerns including skin infections, nail brittleness, and cancer. The rising awareness among health-conscious consumers about the non-toxic and chemical-free offering has increased the demand for several organic nail care products.

Use of sweet almond oil in development of various cosmetic products is also gaining traction. Sweet almond oil helps in keeping skin and nails hydrated and can also provide protection against harmful UV radiation. Massaging nails and surrounding area with sweet almond oil also helps in thicken and strengthen nails, hence, massage oils with sweet almond oil as the main ingredient is also being developed by manufacturers.

The global Nail Care Products market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Nail Care Products volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Nail Care Products market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

LOreal

Coty

Revlon

Chanel

LVMH

Estee Lauder

Shiseido

Ciate

Procter & Gamble

Unilever

Oriflame Cosmetics

Natura

Mary Kay

Kao

Amway

MSQ

OULAC

Candymoyo

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Nail Polish

Nail Accessories

Artificial Nails and Accessories

Other

Segment by Application

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialist Retailers

Online Retailers

Other

