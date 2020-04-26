Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Anal Irrigation Systems market.

Anal irrigation is the process of cleaning the bowels by instilling warm water into the rectum via the anus and then allowing the water to expand, leading to the emptying of the colon. It is also known as transanal irrigation or rectal irrigation.

Many studies have proven the effectiveness of the anal irrigation method over conservative bowel management methods such as the use of constipation medicines, manual evacuation, or surgery. Anal irrigation is indicated in people with neurological disorders such as spinal cord injury, multiple sclerosis, Parkinsons disease, Alzheimers disease, brain tumors, chronic faecal incontinence, chronic constipation, and for bedridden patients and children unable to pass stool regularly. Anal irrigation systems are very useful for persons with a variety of bowel problems, which makes emptying the bowel easier and secure. These systems usually consist of a control unit with a pump, a water bag, and a rectal catheter, which is very flexible to use and convenient to carry.

The adult segment dominated the market in 2017 and is expected to maintain its leading position in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. Its growth can be attributed to an increase in the incidence of colorectal cancer and inflammatory bowel disease, ability of individuals to perform the procedure independently, rise in the geriatric population, and long term cost effectiveness of therapy.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Medtronic

Coloplast

ABC Medical

B. Braun Melsungen

BD

Aquaflush Medical

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Mini-Devices

Cone Devices

Balloon Catheter Devices

Bed Systems

Others

Segment by Application

Hospitals

Clinics

Home Care Settings

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

