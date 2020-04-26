Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Single-use Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Devices market.

Single-use negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT) devices includes a battery, powered pump, and dressing without the canister. It is suitable for treating low-to-moderate exuding wounds and delivers up to 80 mm Hg pressure. Ready-to-use dressings are available, thereby reducing the requirement for trained nurses. Small, discrete pumps make single-use NPWT more accessible for individuals.

Pressure ulcer primarily affects people that have been confined to a bed or wheelchair for a long time as reduced circulation of blood and oxygen damages the tissues and results in the formation of wounds. The older population and the patients admitted in hospitals are highly susceptible to develop pressure ulcer. This market research analysis predicts that this segment will account for the major shares of this market.

Hospitals will be the primary end-user of to the single-use negative pressure wound therapy devices market. This will mainly attribute to the benefits of hospitals such as high patient capacity and easy accessibility to the people. Additionally, the growth in aging population and the increasing number of chronic disease cases will also fuel the growth of the market in this end-user segment.

The global Single-use Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Devices market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Single-use Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Devices volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Single-use Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Devices market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Smith & Nephew

Acelity

Molnlycke Health Care

Cardinal Health

Carilex Medical

ConvaTec

Devon Medical

4L Health

Medela

Equinox Medical

Genadyne

H & R Healthcare

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Infrarenal Negative Pressure

Juxtarenal Negative Pressure

Segment by Application

Hospitals and Clinics

ASCs

Home Care Settings and Diabetes Centers

