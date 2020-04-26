Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Belt Drives market.

A belt drive is a type of power transmission device which is a looped belt wound around a pair of pulley so as to transmit power between two or more rotating shafts. Compared to other power transmitting devices, belt drives are more preferred in mechanical industry due to easy installation, numerous speed ratio selections, less power loss and comparative low price.

Belt drive protects the rotating machinery from overload fluctuations by absorbing all shocks and vibration. Belt drive does not need lubrication and thus requires less maintenance. There has been a lot of improvement in the design of belt drives depending upon their use in industry. Belt drive can be classified as flat belt, V-belt and timing belt depending upon its application. Flat belt is preferred for low power high speed applications. Flat belts have better power transfer efficiency compared to V-belts because of little bending loss.

V-belt is a belt having cross-section shape on its surface which provides a better grip on the pulley. Hence, V belt are used in high speed high power transmitting applications.

The global Belt Drives market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Belt Drives volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Belt Drives market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ContiTech

Dayco

Fenner

Gates

Optibelt

Belt Corporation of America

Dayco Products

Hutchinson Belt Drive Systems

Desch Antriebstechnik

Schaeffler Technologies

Federal Mogul

Belt Technologies

Reynold

Ino Industrial Belting

Beeline Engineering

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

ZV

CV

CR

CL

Segment by Application

Agricultural

Mining

Mechanical

