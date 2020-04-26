Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Subsea Production Systems market.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Subsea production system consists of subsea completed well, seabed wellhead, subsea production tree, subsea tie-in to flowline system, and subsea equipment and control facilities to operate the well. It can range in complexity from a single statellite well with a flowline linked to a fixed platform, FPSO (Floating Product, Storage and Offloading), or onshore facilities, to several wells on a template or clustered around a manifold that transfer to a fixed or floating facility or directly to onshore facilities.

The rising number of deep and ultra-deepwater drilling projects will be one of the primary growth drivers for the global subsea production systems market till 2022. For instance, it is estimated that starting from 2019, the first production activity will take place at the Snefrid Nord gas field. The number of active rigs is increasing due to the gradual increase in offshore drilling projects, especially in the Gulf of Mexico region. This in turn, will benefit drilling and production companies and boost the profit margin.

The rising offshore activities and significant resource richness in EMEA are driving the growth prospects for the subsea production systems market in the region. Market players find this region to be a lucrative market for subsea production systems due to the low-cost production capability of countries in the Middle East. As a result, the market will continue to grow in the region throughout the estimated period.

This report focuses on Subsea Production Systems volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Subsea Production Systems market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Aker Solutions

GENERAL ELECTRIC

National Oilwell Varco

Schlumberger

Parker Hannifin

Prysmian Group

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Stationary Type

Floating Type

Segment by Application

Oil Industry

Natural Gas Industry

Others

