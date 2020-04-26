Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Gourmet Ice Cream market.

Gourmet ice cream can be defined as a high-quality premium frozen dessert. It is low in fat but high in sugar when compared to regular ice creams. Gourmet ice cream can be categorized into three product types primarily: Gelato, sorbet, and frozen custard. Besides, they can be also used as flavoring additives in cakes, pancakes, bread, doughs, and confectionery. The Global gourmet ice cream market is moderately concentrated based on production and consumption in various countries.

The increasing demand for premium products is identified as one of the key trends behind the growth of the gourmet ice cream market. The rising disposable incomes of the consumers, the rising standard of living, and the growing health consciousness of the consumers has influenced the consumers demand for premium and gourmet ice cream items due to their higher quality, specific origin, fine flavors, and exotic and ethically sourced ingredients. The vendors in the gourmet ice cream market are incorporating newer flavors and ethnic ingredients and are also manufacturing ice cream products with reduced sugarand fat levels to cater to the elite customers.

EMEA is expected to be the major revenue contributor to the gourmet ice cream market and this will be mainly influenced by the increasing number of gelaterias and premium ice cream parlors all over Europe. Additionally, the rising disposable incomes of people in this region will also contribute to the growth of this market.

The global Gourmet Ice Cream market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Gourmet Ice Cream volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Gourmet Ice Cream market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Amorino

Gelato Italia

Nestle

R&R Ice Cream

Unilever

American Classic Icecream (ACI)

Braums

Morellis Gelato

Papitto Gelato

Vadilal Group

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Gelato

Sorbet

Frozen Custard

Segment by Application

Online Retail

Offline Retail

