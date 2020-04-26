Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Citrus Oils market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Citrus Oils Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Citrus Oils market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Citrus Oils market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Citrus Oils market.”

Citrus oils are used to add sweet, refreshing flavor to beverages like tea, water, or smoothies, and enhance recipe for baked goods like scones, muffins, or cookies. Citrus oils can also be useful for adding flavor to yogurt, and to your beloved dips and salsa recipes. Citrus oils are mainly considered for using citrus oils in recipes that call for lemon, lime, orange, or tangerine zest. If the recipe calls for the zest of the entire fruit, it will likely take a few drops of essential oil to match the amount of flavor needed. Citrus essential oils are taken from the peel of the fruitnot the juice. For this reason, it is easy to substitute citrus oils for recipes that call for fruit zest, but not necessarily for recipes that call for fruit juice.

Therapeutics application uses wide quantities of citrus oils, essential oils contain relatively large amounts of citrus oil. Growing consumer interest in aromatherapy directly contributes to the revenue increase in the therapeutic massage oils segment and is therefore an important driver for the growth of the global citrus oils market. The other factor is that essential oils are priced much higher than all other products in which citrus oils are included as an ingredient. This higher price is responsible for collecting huge revenues for the global citrus oils market.

The global Citrus Oils market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Citrus Oils volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Citrus Oils market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Symrise

Lionel Hitchen

Bontoux

Citrus and Allied Essences

Young Living Essential Oils

Citrus Oleo

Mountain Rose Herbs

DOTERRA International

Citrosuco

Citromax

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Orange Oil

Bergamot Oil

Lemon Oil

Lime Oil

Mandarin Oil

Grapefruit Oil

Segment by Application

Food & Beverages

Cosmetics and Personal Care Products

Home Care Products

Therapeutic Massage Oils

Others

