A popular segment among skin care products, face masks have witnessed robust demand as they improve general skin health by treating specific skin conditions. Face masks typically seek adoption for deep cleansing, tone brightening, and hydration of the skin. Modern technology has played an imperative role in the face masks development, resulting into purpose-specific product innovation through extraction of active ingredients in plants and their application in combination with products such as clay, warm oil, or cream.

In the current fast-paced regime of consumers in developed and developing countries, portability and convenience in application of the face masks make face masks more beneficial than other beauty products. These tap and go contraptions have been more appealing to the modern age metropolitan consumers. With surging expansion of the middle-class population worldwide, who aspire for greater life quality, consumer preferences are witnessing a paradigm shift from chemical-based beauty products toward their natural ingredients-based counterparts. Natural ingredients have become a major motivation for consumers in trying new products. On the coattails of this, botanical extracts, aloevera and honey, generally utilized in do-it-yourself (DIY) face masks, have emerged as popular & novel ingredients used in commercialized face masks.

The global Moisturizing Mask market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Moisturizing Mask volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Moisturizing Mask market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Johnson & Johnson

The Estee Lauder Companies

Unilever PLC

LOreal

Kao Corporation

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Shiseido Company

Beiersdorf

Procter & Gamble

Avon

AmorePacific

Amway

Aveda

BABOR

Bioderma Laboratory

Rachel K Cosmetics

Avon Products

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Sheet

Cream

Segment by Application

Women

Man

Others

