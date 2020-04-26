Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Slipper Clutch for Two-wheelers market.

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Slipper Clutch for Two-wheelers market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Slipper Clutch for Two-wheelers market.”

A slipper clutch (also known as a back-torque limiter) is a specialised clutch with an integrated freewheel mechanism, developed for performance-oriented motorcycles to mitigate the effects of engine braking when riders decelerate.

The entry level segment that consists of motorcycles equipped with engines below 400cc, accounted for the major market shares and dominated this market. The heavy import duty imposed on company built units (CBUs) by developing countries such as India, will induce OEMs to open manufacturing units in the country and compete with local vendors and other international vendors with a price advantage over their entry-level and premium motorcycles equipped with slipper clutches. As a result, the shares of this market segment will increase during the next few years and this segment will continue its market dominance throughout the predicted period.

This market study estimates that in terms of geographical regions, EMEA will be the major revenue contributor to the slipper clutch market throughout the next few years. Factors such as the wide popularity of sports tourers and tourer motorcycles and the presence of the manufacturing units of major motorcycle manufacturers such as Ducati, MV Agusta, Aprilia, Moto Guzzi, Benelli, and Honda, will propel the markets growth prospects.

The global Slipper Clutch for Two-wheelers market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Slipper Clutch for Two-wheelers volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Slipper Clutch for Two-wheelers market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Hyper Racer

Surflex

Sigma Performance

Yoyodyne

Hinson Clutch Components

EXEDY Corporation

Ricardo

Schaeffler Group

F.C.C. Co.,Ltd

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Entry Level (Below 400cc Engine)

Mid-Size (400-699cc Engine)

Full-Size (700-1000cc Engine)

Performance (Above 1000cc)

Segment by Application

OEMs

Aftermarket

