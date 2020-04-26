Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Hydraulic Cylinder market.

A hydraulic cylinder (also called a linear hydraulic motor) is a mechanical actuator that is used to give a unidirectional force through a unidirectional stroke. It has many applications, notably in construction equipment (engineering vehicles), manufacturing machinery, and civil engineering.

Welded hydraulic cylinders held the largest market share in 2017. Welded hydraulic cylinders are welded by the metal around the cylinder, making them heavy-duty cylinders. These types of cylinders find applications in areas such as construction equipment, material handling, and forklifts. They are used in heavy-duty equipment such as drillers for oilrigs and huge cranes.

The construction industry led the hydraulic cylinder market in 2017. The global construction industry has undergone substantial changes in recent years due to the global recession, which has led to the downsizing of the construction sector in developed markets. However, the construction investments in most emerging markets have continued to grow at a moderate rate despite the global crisis.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Bosch

Caterpillar

Eaton

Hydac

KYB

Parker Hannifin

SMC

Wipro

Actuant

Jiangsu Hengli Hydraulic

Burnside Autocyl

Jarp Industries

Kappa Engineering

Ligon Hydraulic Cylinder

Marrel

Pacoma

Prince Manufacturing

Texas Hydraulics

Weber-Hydraulik

Standex International

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Designs

Tie rod cylinder

Welded body cylinder

Telescopic

Mill Type

By Bore Size

<50 mm 50150 mm >150 mm

Segment by Application

Construction

Aerospace & Defense

Agriculture

Mining

Automotive

Marine

Oil & Gas

Others

