Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Hydraulic Cylinder market.
Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Hydraulic Cylinder Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Hydraulic Cylinder market during the forecast period (2019-2029).
It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.
“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Hydraulic Cylinder market.
Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Hydraulic Cylinder market.”
A hydraulic cylinder (also called a linear hydraulic motor) is a mechanical actuator that is used to give a unidirectional force through a unidirectional stroke. It has many applications, notably in construction equipment (engineering vehicles), manufacturing machinery, and civil engineering.
Welded hydraulic cylinders held the largest market share in 2017. Welded hydraulic cylinders are welded by the metal around the cylinder, making them heavy-duty cylinders. These types of cylinders find applications in areas such as construction equipment, material handling, and forklifts. They are used in heavy-duty equipment such as drillers for oilrigs and huge cranes.
The construction industry led the hydraulic cylinder market in 2017. The global construction industry has undergone substantial changes in recent years due to the global recession, which has led to the downsizing of the construction sector in developed markets. However, the construction investments in most emerging markets have continued to grow at a moderate rate despite the global crisis.
The global Hydraulic Cylinder market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Hydraulic Cylinder volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Hydraulic Cylinder market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Bosch
Caterpillar
Eaton
Hydac
KYB
Parker Hannifin
SMC
Wipro
Actuant
Jiangsu Hengli Hydraulic
Burnside Autocyl
Jarp Industries
Kappa Engineering
Ligon Hydraulic Cylinder
Marrel
Pacoma
Prince Manufacturing
Texas Hydraulics
Weber-Hydraulik
Standex International
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
By Designs
Tie rod cylinder
Welded body cylinder
Telescopic
Mill Type
By Bore Size
<50 mm
50-150 mm
>150 mm
Segment by Application
Construction
Aerospace & Defense
Agriculture
Mining
Automotive
Marine
Oil & Gas
Others
