A permanent magnet motor is a type of brushless electric motor that uses permanent magnets rather than winding in the field.

The permanent magnet AC motors segment is estimated to lead the permanent magnet motor market in 2018. It is also projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period because of features such as high torque capacity, high-quality magnetic performance, high accelerations, and high withstand overload capacity without the risk of demagnetization of the magnets. In Asia Pacific, the major demand for permanent magnet AC motors is from the industrial sector. This is likely to boost the overall permanent magnet AC motor market.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to lead the global permanent magnet motor market by 2023. The market size in this region can be attributed to the increasing focus on the electronics sector, of which permanent magnet motors are a major component. Countries such as China, Japan, and India are the key markets for permanent magnet motors in Asia Pacific. The growing demand for energy-efficient motors for end-use applications such as electric vehicles, consumer electronics, and automobiles in the region is expected to drive the market in Asia Pacific.

This report focuses on Permanent Magnet Motor volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Permanent Magnet Motor market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ABB

GE

Siemens

Yaskawa

Rockwell

Nidec

Ametek

Toshiba

Weg

Emerson

Johnson Electric

Allied Motion

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Type

Permanent Magnet Alternate Current Motor (PMAC)

Permanent Magnet Alternate Direct Motor (PMDC)

Brushless DC

By Power Rating

Up to 25 kW

25100 kW

100300 kW

300 kW & Above

Segment by Application

Industrial

Commercial & Residential

Healthcare

Others

