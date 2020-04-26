Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Smart Camera market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Smart Camera Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Smart Camera market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Smart Camera market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Smart Camera market.”

A smart camera or intelligent camera is a machine vision system which, in addition to image capture circuitry, is capable of extracting application-specific information from the captured images, along with generating event descriptions or making decisions that are used in an intelligent and automated system. A smart camera is a self-contained, standalone vision system with built-in image sensor in the housing of an industrial video camera.

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to lead the global smart camera for security & surveillance between 2018 and 2023. The Asia-Pacific smart camera market for security & surveillance is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during forecast period. The growth of the Asia-Pacific smart camera for security & surveillance market can be attributed to the technological developments taking place in the Asia-Pacific region. Besides, the region is also emerging as a manufacturing hub for smart cameras. The public spaces, military & defense, and transit facilities are the application segments of the Asia-Pacific smart camera for security & surveillance market that are expected to witness increased growth during the forecast period. Various countries, such as China, Japan, and South Korea are driving the market for smart camera for security & surveillance market in the Asia-Pacific region.

The global Smart Camera market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Smart Camera volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Smart Camera market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Bosch Security Systems

Canon

Flir Systems

Panasonic

Raptor Photonics

Hanwha Techwin

Sony

Watec

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Sensor Technology

CMOS

CCD

By Scanning Technology

Area Scan

Line Scan

Segment by Application

Public Spaces

Military & Defense

Transit Facilities

Commercial Facilities

Enterprise & Government Infrastructure

Residential Infrastructure

