Heavy Machinery (Large Trucks) is the largest trucks allowed on the road, mostly used for long-haul purposes. Heavy Machinery (Large Trucks) constitutes an essential part of trucking industry. The trucking industry provides a vital service to the economy by transporting large quantities of goods. Heavy Machinery (Large Trucks) throughout the world is responsible for the majority of freight movement and is vital tools in the Firefighting, Construction, Forestry, Agriculture, Military industries.

The increase in raw material prices is one of the biggest hurdles for truck industry wherein the soaring iron and steel prices are compelling the truck manufacturers to increase prices of their final product. The economically volatile environment and unstable crude oil prices are restraining fleet owners (the consumers for truck industry) to purchase new trucks. Poor road infrastructure in the developing countries has been a prevailing challenge for the trucks manufacturing market which is making the trucking activities strenuous and prone to frequent breakdowns. The global heavy truck manufacturers have been increasing the number of their service stations in order to build customer relationships which are to a great degree dependent on servicing facilities provided by the companies.

This report focuses on Heavy Trucks volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Heavy Trucks market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Daimler Trucks

Volvo

Paccar

MAN Group

Scania

IVECO

Oshkosh

Hino

Isuzu

Navistar

KAMAZ

Rosenbauer

Dongfeng

SINOTRUK

FAW

Foton

Shacman

JAC

Saic-Iveco Hongyan

CAMC

DAYUN

BeiBen Trucks

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Complete Vehicle

Incomplete Vehicle (Chassis)

Semitrailer Tractor

Segment by Application

Firefighting

Construction

Forestry

Agriculture

Military

Other

