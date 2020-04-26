Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Utility Locator market.

Utility location is the process of identifying and labeling public utility mains that are underground. These mains may include lines for telecommunication, electricity distribution, natural gas, cable television, fiber optics, traffic lights, street lights, storm drains, water mains, and wastewater pipes.

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the overall market in 2018. The increasing concern for public safety and security and government efforts to avoid damage to pipelines and other utilities during the implementation of remodeling and infrastructure development initiatives facilitate the implementation of utility locating equipment and adopt utility locating services, which, in turn, propels the market growth in North America. The market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. APAC is likely to witness a high adoption of utility locators owing to the rapid infrastructural developments and construction activities and adoption of 5G technology in countries such as India and China.

The global Utility Locator market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Utility Locator volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Utility Locator market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Radiodetection

Vivax-Metrotech

Guideline Geo

Ridge Tool Company

The Charles Machine Works

Leica Geosystems

3M

USIC

Multiview

Ground Penetrating Radar Systems

on Target Utility Services

Geophysical Survey Systems

Mclaughlin

Pipehorn

Maverick Inspection

Detection Services

Rhd Services

One Vision Utility Services

Utilities Plus

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Technique

Electromagnetic Field

Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR)

Others

By Target

Metallic

Non-Metallic

Segment by Application

Oil & Gas

Electricity

Transportation

Water & Sewage

Telecommunications

Others

