Garbage truck or dustcart refers to a truck specially designed to collect municipal solid waste and haul the collected waste to a solid waste treatment facility such as a landfill.

With growing automation in various industrial verticals and advancements in technology, garbage trucks no longer lag behind in terms of technology. Considering that garbage collection vehicles are a noteworthy investment, the need for inculcation of high-end features among end-users is surging.

Burgeoning industrialization in urban regions ominously contributes to substantial amounts of waste generated by various sectors. For instance, large industrial base in United States is leading to increasing rate of waste generation in the country.

Automobile manufacturers have a tough time meeting these regulations. Diesel based garbage collection trucks are also known to be fuel inefficient, which is why the adoption of alternatives such as CNG-based and electric vehicles is quite high in the region. This factor is expected to support the future growth of garbage collection trucks in Europe.

The global Garbage Collection Trucks market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Garbage Collection Trucks volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Garbage Collection Trucks market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Scranton Manufacturing

Foton car

Heil

Dongfeng Motor

Ceec Trucks Industry

Curbtender

Cheng Li

Cnhtc

Zoomlion

Fujian Longma sanitation

Labrie Enviroquip

Bridgeport Manufacturing

Aerosun

Dennis Eagle

Faun

McNeilus

EZ Pack

Galbreath

Wayne

Pak Mor

Labrie

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Product Type

Front Loaders

Rear Loaders

Side Loaders

By Technology

Semi-Automatic Garbage Trucks

Automatic Garbage Trucks

Others

Segment by Application

Municipal Garbage

Industrial Garbage

Others

