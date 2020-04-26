Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Molecular Sieve market.
The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Molecular Sieve market during the forecast period (2019-2029).
It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.
“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Molecular Sieve market.
Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Molecular Sieve market.”
Molecular Sieves are crystalline alumino- silicates known as Zeolites. Molecular sieves are the material with small pores of uniform size. Diameter of molecular sieves measured in angstrom or nanometers (nm). Molecular sieves can be micro porous (2nm), macro porous (50< nm) and mesoporous (2 nm- 50 nm).
Molecular sieves are mostly used in petroleum refineries, where they provide energy-efficient options to certain separation processes that involve heating of oil. For purification purposes, they are majorly used for water treatment and air purification. As desiccants, they are used to remove impurities from many industrial gases and liquids. They can be reused through regeneration, where the adsorbate molecules are removed from the molecular sieve bed, by heating and purging with a carrier gas.
Environmentally friendly behavior of molecular sieves across their lifecycle has promoted them as a substitute for hazardous chemicals throughout various industrial application, so the demand for molecular sieves will be increasing during forecast period. Regulatory stringent laws for waste water treatment chemicals will drive molecular sieves market. Government agencies through the world are making strict regulations for municipal as well as industrial effluents over environmental issues such as dead areas in water body and ground water toxicity.
The global Molecular Sieve market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Molecular Sieve volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Molecular Sieve market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Arkema
BASF SE
Honeywell International
Tosoh Corporation
Bear River Zeolite Company
Blue Pacific Mineral Limited
ZEOX Corp
W.R. Grace and Company
Clariant Corp
Zeolyst International
Tricat
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Type 3A
Type 4A
Type 5A
Type 13X
Type Y
Pentacil
Mordenite
Segment by Application
Catalyst
Adsorbent
Desiccants
