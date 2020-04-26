Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Titanium Dioxide Nanomaterials market.

Global Titanium Dioxide Nanomaterials Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

With advent of nanotechnology, research on titanium dioxide nanomaterials gained significant push, which indicated that titanium dioxide nanomaterials manufacturing includes a low cost simple production process. Titanium dioxide nanomaterials are used in various industrial sectors. They are largely used in skin care applications and cosmetics, paints, photovoltaics and electrochromics.

The increasing applications of the titanium-dioxide nanomaterials is providing a major opportunity to the market. The Rutile nanoparticles segment accounts for the highest share in the market, by type, followed by the Anatase segment. The personal care products hold the highest share in the market, by application, followed by paints and coatings segment.

The Americas dominated the market, accounting for approximately 40% of the total market share. The extensive use of nanomaterials as a pigment in the production of paints and coatings is expected to fuel the growth of the American market. The vendors will invest in researchers and manufacturers to innovate advanced products with titanium dioxide nanomaterials, which will, in turn, witness augmented demand from the shipbuilding industry.

The global Titanium Dioxide Nanomaterials market is valued at 230 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 410 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Titanium Dioxide Nanomaterials volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Titanium Dioxide Nanomaterials market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ACS Material

American Elements

DuPont

MKnano

Tronox

Xuancheng Jingrui New Material

Avanzare Innovacion Tecnologica

Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha

Kronos Worldwide

Louisiana Pigment

Nanoshel

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Rutile Nanoparticles

Anatase Nanoparticles

Combination of Rutile and Anatase Nanoparticles

Nanowires and Nanotubes

Segment by Application

Personal Care Products

Paints and Coatings

Energy Sector

Paper and Ink Manufacturing

